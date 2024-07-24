Govt committed to make Haryana Police leading force in country: CM Saini

Rohtak, Jul 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday the government is committed to make Haryana police a leading police force in the country.

He said the work of the police is challenging and the Haryana Police is performing its duties even in difficult and adverse circumstances.

"The government is committed to make Haryana Police the leading police force of the country," he said while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the passing out parade organised at the Police Training College in Sunaria in the Rohtak district on the completion of training of 1,265 jawans.

Earlier, he rode in an open jeep, inspected the parade contingents and took the salute of the march past, said an official statement.

The chief minister congratulated the jawans who completed their training. With the joining of these jawans in Haryana Police, the strength of the police force will increase, he said.

All the jawans should perform their duties with hard work and dedication so that the efficiency of the police force can be increased, the chief minister said.

He said out of the 1,265 jawans, 765 of them received training from the Sunaria Police Academy and 500 jawans from the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

He said national and international level players are being recruited to improve the level of sports in the Haryana Police. Out of these 1,265 jawans who received the training, 601 are players, he said.

The chief minister said the Haryana Police is taking strict action against criminals and people involved in illegal drug trafficking and getting them punished.

He said the government is fully alert to deal with drug smugglers. It has established Inter-state Drugs Secretariat and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau for this, he said.

Saini said that as soon as a call is received on 'Dial 112' emergency helpline number, the police reaches for help within seven minutes.

"So far, 30 lakh calls have been received on this number and 93 per cent of these people are satisfied with the action of the police," he said.

He said the government has established the Haryana State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to curb cyber crime and has started cyber crime helpline number 1930. Cyber police stations have been established in every district, Saini added.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said the government has formed a special task force to deal with serious crimes. He said 33 women police stations have been established in the state. PTI SUN MNK MNK