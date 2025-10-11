Govt committed to making Delhi 'Skill Capital of India', says minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Saturday celebrated its sixth foundation day, with Education Minister Ashish Sood reiterating the government's commitment to making the national capital the 'Skill Capital of India'.

Speaking at the event, Sood, who is also the Minister for Home, Higher Education, and Training and Technical Education, said the government aims to expand the reach and impact of DSEU beyond Delhi.

"I am here not merely as a minister but also as a partner in the transformation being driven through skill development. Governance means delivering services to the last person in the queue," he said.

He described DSEU as a living example of the Skill India vision, where education, employment and entrepreneurship progress together.

"Skill India is not just a mission but a movement to provide youth with employment and a life of dignity," the minister said, adding that DSEU embodies this vision through its industry-aligned training and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Sood also announced that a core committee will soon be set up to address long-pending issues related to universities and educational institutions in a time-bound manner.

Underlining the government's focus on education reforms, the minister said the Delhi government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working in line with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

He further announced that National Youth Day (January 12) will be celebrated every year in Delhi, and from 2026 onwards, it will be observed at the national level.

"The National Youth Day is not merely a celebration but a movement to transform youth power into nation-building power," he said.

Lauding DSEU's progress, Sood said the university has set benchmarks in curriculum innovation, industry partnerships and job-oriented education in a short span of time.

"We are not hiding behind files; we are taking responsibility and stepping onto the ground to resolve issues directly," he added.

DSEU Vice Chancellor Ashok Kumar Nagawat, in his address, said the university's guiding mantra is 'Crafting Excellence'.

He said that DSEU is the first university in India to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP), including the multiple entry-exit system.

He highlighted collaborations with industries such as Daikin, Blue Star and Atkins Realis and flagship initiatives like the Women Works Programme, SIDBI Super 30 and the Lighthouse Project aimed at empowering youth and women through skills and innovation.

Nagawat also announced the launch of short-term skill-based programmes for street food vendors and other professionals in partnership with the Learning Links Foundation.

The event was attended by the education secretary of the government of Delhi, the chancellor of the university, faculty members and students.