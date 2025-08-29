Govt committed to making India global hub for sporting excellence: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last decade and asserted his government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence.

"Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.

In the last decade, India's sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, he said.

"From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation," Modi said.

"Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence," the prime minister said.