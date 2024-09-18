Govt committed to plug loopholes in 'Take Home Ration' scheme: Minister

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday said the government is committed to plug loopholes to ensure that the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme reaches the beneficiaries.

The Centre is also focused on upgrading 10,000 ‘saksham anganwadis’, implementing a two-factor authentication system to track the delivery of the scheme and improving nutrition outcomes nationwide, she said.

"To address various complaints and to ensure that the THR reaches beneficiaries, we have launched pilot projects in six districts of six states. In Ranchi, we will start it this month. Under the project, the beneficiary's photo will be captured and an OTP will be sent on his/her mobile. On authentication, THR will be delivered. If the pilot project becomes successful, it shall be replicated throughout the country," the Women and Child Development Minister said.

The THR scheme comes under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme and focuses on health, nutrition and development of infants, pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls.

She was briefing the media here on the achievements of 100 days of the Narendra Modi-led government’s third term.

Lashing out at the Jharkhand government, the minister alleged that the present JMM-led dispensation has failed to check “Bangladeshi infiltration” and “atrocities on women” in the state.

"This government prefers silence on atrocities on women... On Bangladeshi infiltration, too, it remains silent. The law and order has collapsed in the state," Annapurna Devi said.

She asserted that her ministry has been taking steps to strengthen the framework for empowering women, ensuring child welfare and enhancing opportunities for all.