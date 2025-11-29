Govt committed to promote Ladakh Pashmina globally: LG Gupta

Leh, Nov 29 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said the region's Pashmina is not just a commercial asset but a cultural treasure that carries centuries of heritage and craftsmanship, and ensured the administration's commitment to promote the luxurious fabric globally.

Gupta made these remarks during his visit to the Upshi Pashmina Goat Farm here.

He visited the farm to review the ongoing initiatives for strengthening Pashmina production, safeguarding the indigenous goat breed, the world-famous source of Ladakh’s premium Pashmina fibre, and supporting the livelihoods of nomadic communities, an official said.

During the visit, District Sheep Husbandry Officer Tsewang Morup briefed Gupta about the farm's operations, including the current number of goats, protective measures against predators such as snow leopards and wild animals, and the supplemental fodder and feed provided during winter months when natural grazing is limited.

He emphasised the importance of these interventions to maintain the health and productivity of Pashmina goats.

The Lt Governor assessed breeding practices, fodder management, animal health interventions, and measures taken to improve the overall yield and quality of the Ladakh Pashmina, globally renowned as the finest in the world.

"Ladakh’s Pashmina is not just a commercial asset but a cultural treasure that carries centuries of heritage and craftsmanship," Gupta said, adding, "the UT administration is committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem that supports both the rearers in high-altitude regions and the artisans who convert raw Pashmina into globally sought-after luxury products." He also directed the department to intensify scientific breeding, expand fodder banks, and ensure uninterrupted veterinary care, especially during harsh winters.

Highlighting the need to link traditional knowledge with modern technology, Gupta called for introducing GPS-based tracking of herds, improved shearing techniques, and research-driven breed enhancement to maintain the globally recognised quality of Ladakh Pashmina.

He also stressed creating stronger market linkages, branding initiatives, and certification mechanisms to prevent counterfeit products.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the farm staff and field teams working in challenging terrain and assured full support from the Administration to scale up production while protecting Ladakh’s fragile mountain ecology.

"Boosting the Pashmina economy is central to improving the income of rearer families and promoting Ladakh as a global hub of natural fibre excellence," he said. PTI TAS APL