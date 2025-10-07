Govt committed to provide robust healthcare system through infrastructure development: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government is striving to establish a robust healthcare system through infrastructure development.

"The state government has taken several initiatives in this direction, including establishment of PGI Satellite Centre in Una, providing advanced equipment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and expansion of Him Care Scheme. The government is also focusing on adopting digital health systems to improve primary healthcare services and strengthening the workforce" he said.

The CM said that a robotic surgery facility has been made available at Atal Super Specialty Institute, Chamiana, and Tanda Medical College. "Robotic surgery will be gradually introduced at other medical colleges as well," he added.

He further said the integration of digital health information systems from the sub-centre level to the state level aims to improve efficiency in healthcare services. "The state government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, including radiographers and X-ray technicians," he said.

"To address staff shortages in the health department, the government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-specialty departments, and 400 staff nurses as trainees. This will enhance the efficiency of medical colleges and hospitals across the state and ensure that people have an easy access to specialised healthcare facilities," said the CM. PTI/COR MNK MNK