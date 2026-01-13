Govt committed to providing quality healthcare to all, especially in remote territories: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The government is committed to providing quality healthcare to every citizen of the country, especially those living in remote and island territories, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He addressed virtually a nearly week-long joint services multi-speciality camp organised by the Indian Navy at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, being hosted for the first time in the island Union territory from January 12-16, officials said.

Singh described the initiative as a "shining example" of the Navy's significant role in nation-building and humanitarian assistance beyond maritime security, adding that through the camp, the tri-Services team of the Armed Forces Medical Services has brought advanced diagnostic facilities and specialist care directly to the people's doorsteps, including services such as planned surgeries and cataract operations.

Outpatient consultations, cataract surgeries, and select general surgical procedures will be carried out at a multi-speciality health camp set up on Monday in Lakshadweep by a joint services medical team, officials earlier said.

"Nearly 50 sight-restoring surgeries conducted in just two days is a major highlight of the camp, delivering world-class ophthalmic care to the island residents by the specialists from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi, with many more to follow in the next few days," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the camp, 29 medical officers, two nursing officers, and 42 paramedical personnel from establishments under the armed forces, across the country, have been deployed, the officials said.

Singh in his virtual address also noted that a comprehensive screening, early diagnosis, timely medical advice, medical interventions, and free distribution of medicines would contribute to long-term health benefits for the island community. "We're working with the resolve of a Swasth Bharat. We have not only promoted physical infrastructure in the health sector but have also taken care of the people's well-being through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said.

Formally inaugurating the camp, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted that the initiative is unique in three ways, with synergy, scope and scale, making the camp unique.

He emphasised that such joint initiatives strengthen inter-service synergy and civil-military cooperation while contributing meaningfully to the welfare of citizens.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with the patients and handed over spectacles, eye drops, and medicines to the beneficiaries of the cataract surgery, the ministry said.

The Navy is conducting multi-speciality camps across five islands -- Amini, Androth, Agatti, Kavaratti, and Minicoy -- to provide comprehensive medical care to residents, ensuring maximum outreach and accessibility.

A dedicated ophthalmology team has been deployed at Kavaratti to undertake cataract surgeries for eligible patients.

Kuni Koya, 65, a local resident of Amini, suffered from hypermature cataract that had led him to near blindness. His successful surgery represented the core mission of the camp, ensuring that the residents of India's smallest Union Territory are never left behind in the dark, the statement said.