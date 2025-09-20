Govt committed to resolving pothole problem in Bengaluru: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday reaffirmed the government's resolve to address pothole problem in Bengaluru, calling it a priority for the administration.

He said that the work is being carried out systematically and urged political opponents not to turn the issue into a controversy.

"We are committed to resolving the pothole problem and are working in a systematic manner. Those who want to do politics may do so," Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru development portfolio, told reporters here.

He pointed out that no one intentionally creates potholes, but they surface due to excessive rain.

Giving figures, the Deputy CM said, "More than 7,000 potholes have already been filled. About 5,000 more potholes are yet to be filled. For this reason, a report has been sought from the Police Commissioner. A system has been put in place for the public and everyone to report whenever they notice potholes." Shivakumar hit out at BJP legislators, questioning their inaction despite being given funds.

"Each BJP MLA has been given Rs 25 crore for his constituency. Even from my grants, funds have been given to the constituencies of BJP MLAs in the city without any discrimination, yet why have they not had the potholes filled? Let them first do their share of work and then do politics," he remarked.

The remarks come amid public anger over poor road conditions.

Recently, BlackBuck co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji wrote on X that his company was moving its office out of the ORR-Bellandur belt because "it's now very-very hard to continue here," citing 1.5-hour one-way commutes and crumbling roads.

Yabaji later clarified that BlackBuck was not leaving Bengaluru but relocating within the city.

Shivakumar also said that the government is leaving politics aside and working for the convenience of the people. PTI GMS ADB