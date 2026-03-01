Govt committed to safety of labourers from UP working in Israel: Minister Rajbhar

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Labour, Employment and Coordination Anil Rajbhar has assured people from the state working in Israel and their families that the state government is committed to their safety, and is taking all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh are currently employed at various companies in Israel. These workers were selected through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Israeli government agency PIBA (Population, Immigration and Border Authority) and sent to Israel in 2024.

In view of the current situation in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a security advisory for all Indian citizens residing in Israel. The embassy has advised Indian citizens to remain vigilant, follow the local administration's guidelines, and avoid unnecessary movement, the statement said.

Rajbhar said that the department is in constant contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel and the NSDC to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the 6,004 workers employed in Israel.

According to the statement, the Uttar Pradesh government is in constant contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel. Principal Secretary Labour and Employment, Dr M K Shanmuga Sundaram spoke with Indian Ambassador to Israel J P Singh over the phone. The ambassador said that the situation is under control.

Following the attack by the US and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases across the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.