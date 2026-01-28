Droupadi Murmu Parliament Speech

New Delhi (PTI): The Union government is committed to social justice in the country, President Droupadi Murmu said addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.

As the President started her address, there was an uproar from the Opposition benches.

Murmu said social security benefits are now available to nearly 95 crore citizens of the country. "My government is committed to true social justice," she said, adding that 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty in the last 10 years.

In the third term of the government, she said, work is being done to further empower the poor.

The President also said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, ensuring proper use of public funds.