Govt committed to take forward Modi's vision, work to make Rajasthan developed state: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said his government was committed to realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its work.

Extending greetings to the prime minister, Sharma said several activities have been planned in the state to mark Modi's birthday.

"Today, we have started the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the state. This will continue. The prime minister has given importance to social concerns and our government will definitely fulfil it," he told reporters after participating in a 'Shramdan' event here.

"The people of the state dream of a developed Rajasthan. We will take forward Modi's vision and work to make Rajasthan a developed state," Sharma said.

Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar, MLA Kalicharan Saraf and other leaders were present in the programme.

Later, Sharma attended a programme at the Birla Auditorium, where the 'Swachta hi Seva' campaign was launched and various development projects were inaugurated. PTI SDA IJT IJT