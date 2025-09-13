Govt committed to take steps against illegal immigrants: Manipur Guv

Churachandpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday urged the people of Churachandpur not to allow illegal settlements of "people beyond the borders", asserting that the government was committed to taking effective steps to address this challenge.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachandpur, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore, Bhalla said he was confident that Manipur will emerge more resilient, united and prosperous.

"We cannot allow our land to be encroached by people from beyond the borders. Both the state and the Centre are committed to taking effective steps to address this challenge," he said.

Bhalla said a three-phase resettlement plan has been formulated to rehabilitate those displaced by the ethnic violence in the state.

"A three-phase resettlement plan for IDPs (internally displaced persons) has been taken up to settle them at the earliest. Additional security personnel and QRTs have been deployed to bolster further safety and stability. PM Modi is your light of hope," he said.

The governor said Churachandpur is not just a geographical location but a land of rich cultural diversity and resilience.

"PM Modi has reached the town after a long journey. The people of this land, representing a mosaic of tribal and ethnic communities, have for generations contributed to the social, cultural and economic fabric of our state," he said.

"The focus on connectivity, infrastructure, education and health care has brought hope and new opportunities to our youths. Today, as we look forward, we also acknowledge the challenges that we must face together, challenges of peace, development and trust," he added.

Bhalla said taking development to the remotest corner of the country is the cornerstone of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

"It is the time to heal and look forward with dialogue, understanding and inclusive governance. I am confident that Manipur will emerge more resilient, more united and prosperous. We must all contribute to bring peace to our society," he said.

"Churachandpur district has been the top priority of the state. Being a border district, the government is committed to providing connectivity and essential infrastructure," he said.

