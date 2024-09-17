Govt committed to the well-being of people of Rajasthan, says CM

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the well-being of the people of the state.

He stressed that every action taken reflects public sentiment and contributes to the comprehensive development of all regions.

Speaking at a programme where the Chief Minister Rojgar Utsav was held, and various projects were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid virtually, Sharma noted that the nation is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He urged everyone to draw inspiration from Modi's visionary goals and dedication.

He called for a unified effort to transform India into a developed nation and Rajasthan into a developed state by 2047.

Highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to meet the aspirations of the youth, Sharma shared that 10 lakh job opportunities are expected over the next five years -- 6 lakh in the private sector and 4 lakh in the public sector.

"Approximately 41,000 appointments have already been made, with 8,032 youth receiving their appointment letters today, showcasing the government's determination," he said.

Sharma criticized the former Congress government and accused it of misleading the youth in recruitment exams. He promised strict action against those responsible, regardless of their influence.

The chief minister praised the Swachh Bharat Mission, initiated by Prime Minister Modi on October 2, 2014, for its significant impact and public awareness.

He also launched the Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 campaign to further promote cleanliness.

Sharma highlighted the Namaste scheme, which ensures the health and safety of 'Safai Mitras' with regular health checkups, medical facilities, and insurance. On this occasion, he distributed PPE kits to Safai Mitras.

The chief minister also introduced the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Aarogya (MA) Voucher Scheme, which provides free sonography for pregnant women at 1,161 registered private centres, with an annual state investment of over Rs 10 crore.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 1,527 development projects, totalling over Rs 10,376 crores virtually.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and senior officers from various departments were present in the programme.