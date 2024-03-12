Govt committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure security of people: Amit Shah on ban on JKNF

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The government is committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday after the Jammu Kashmir National Front was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation." In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect. The order will have effect for a period of five years.

In his post, Shah said, "We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat." PTI SKL SMN SMN