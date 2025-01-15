Govt committed to welfare of armed forces, their families: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army for its determination, professionalism and dedication, and underlined his government's commitment to the welfare of armed forces and their families.

In posts on X on Army Day, he said, "Today, on Army Day, we salute the unwavering courage of the Indian Army, which stands as the sentinel of our nation's security. We also remember the sacrifices made by the bravehearts who ensure the safety of crores of Indians every day." The Indian Army, he said, epitomises determination, professionalism and dedication. In addition to safeguarding our borders, it has made a mark in providing humanitarian help during natural disasters, he added.

He said, "Our government is committed to the welfare of the armed forces and their families. Over the years, we have introduced several reforms and focused on modernisation. This will continue in the times to come." Army Day is observed to commemorate the milestone of General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, taking over as the Army chief from General F R R Bucher in 1949, becoming the first Indian in that position. PTI KR DV DV