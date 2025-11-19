Govt committed to welfare of farmers, fulfilling every promise made to them: CM Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is fulfilling every promise made to them.

Addressing a state-level event held in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme marking the transfer of the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Sharma said the state is strengthening the financial security of farmers through additional support.

"The state government is committed to farmers' welfare. Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, we are providing an additional Rs 3,000. With this, farmers in Rajasthan are now receiving Rs 9,000 annually from the Centre and the state combined, and this will be increased step by step to Rs 12,000," he said.

Sharma said the government is working continuously to improve water management in the state, and added that all commitments made to farmers are being honoured.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said that farmers are the backbone of the nation. He asserted that more than Rs 25,000 crore was already transferred into the accounts of Rajasthan's farmers in the first 20 instalments of PM-Kisan, while the 21st instalment alone has credited nearly Rs 1,400 crore.

Sharma said Rajasthan ranks fifth in the country in terms of the number of farmers benefiting from the scheme.

Referring to youth-related issues, he said the previous government's handling of paper leak incidents had shattered the dreams of young people, while asserting that not a single paper leak has occurred during the present government's tenure.