Govt committed to welfare of tribals dependent on forest produce for livelihood: Munda

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Munda on Friday asserted that the government is committed to the welfare of tribals whose lives depend on forest produce and is already providing price support to around 80 such items.

Advertisment

Replying to a private member bill -- the Sal Leaves Collectors And Traders' Welfare Bill, 2022 -- in Rajya Sabha, Tribal Affairs Minister Munda said it is not feasible to bring a law to provide support for each individual forest produce.

Munda, however, assured that Centre is willing to consider how to improve the lives of Sal leaves collectors and traders.

The minister highlighted various steps taken up by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the welfare of tribals and stated that the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) has been recently released.

Advertisment

Biju Janata Dal member Sasmit Patra, who had moved the bill, agreed with the minister and withdrew the bill.

The bill had sought the setting up of the Sal Leaves Collectors and Traders' Welfare Fund and a Board that would administer the fund amounting to Rs 300 crore initially from the consolidated fund of India.

It has also sought payment of old age pension of Rs 5,000 per month to sal leave collectors and traders, besides free insurance cover and healthcare. PTI MJH RKL NB