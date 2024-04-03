Govt conspiring to destroy credibility of constitutional institutions: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the Centre of conspiring to destroy the credibility of constitutional institutions and suppressing the opposition's voice using investigation agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department.

Pilot was addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Harish Meena from Tonk-Sawaimadhopur Lok Sabha seat in Tonk district.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, he said, "They want to make India Congress-free. They want to suppress the voice of the opposition. That's fine too, but this government is conspiring to deliberately destroy the credibility of those constitutional institutions through policy." "You deliberately want to suppress the voice of the people and if the opposition says something, then there is Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, police, raids and notices. This is the atmosphere in the country," he added.

Pilot said the country has had non-Congress governments before as well but things were never the way they have been in the last 10 years.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency will go to polls in the second phase along with 12 other seats.