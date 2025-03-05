Govt contests sessions court order on Badlapur case accused death, ambiguous over FIR on cops

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court against a sessions court decision to put on hold the findings of an inquiry report, which implicated policemen in the death of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused, but remained ambiguous on registering an FIR against them based on the report.

The government informed a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that it has filed an application in the HC challenging the February 21 order of the Thane sessions court keeping in abeyance the findings of the magistrate report which had questioned the legitimacy of the alleged encounter of the 24-year-old accused.

When the bench questioned whether the government proposes to lodge an FIR against the five policemen based on the probe report, the state maintained the observations made by the magistrate cannot be a basis for registering an FIR.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the government, said the state is already carrying out an independent investigation, besides the inquiry commission, and hence believes it is acting in accordance with the law.

Desai told the HC that the government had set up a commission under a retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a probe is being carried out by the state CID into the alleged police shootout in September last year in Thane district.

The bench said it only wanted to know what the state government proposes to do now that the magistrate has submitted his report.

"Once that the report has come, our question is whether it is incumbent on the state to register an FIR or not. Today, the question is whether the state proposes to lodge an FIR or not? Say yes or no," the court asked.

The state government has to tell us whether an FIR ought to be registered or not, it emphasised.

To this, Desai said the state is carrying out its independent investigation and based on that it will come to a conclusion on whether a chargesheet needs to be filed or closure report based on whether or not a cognizable offence is made out.

Desai noted at this stage, when an investigation is already underway, it is not permissible for the court to order registering of an FIR based on the magistrate's inquiry report.

The court will continue hearing the matter on March 10.

The bench had last week appointed senior advocate Manjula Rao as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it after the deceased accused's parents said they no longer wished to pursue the case.

The father had initially filed a petition claiming that his son was killed in a fake encounter.

The court had asked Rao to assist the court on several issues, including whether an FIR ought to be registered by the state based on the report submitted by the magistrate.

Meanwhile, the application filed by the government against the Thane sessions court order would be taken up for hearing after two weeks by a single bench of Justice R N Laddha.

The government, in its application, said the sessions court order was "wrong and illegal" and that the judge had erred in keeping in abeyance the findings of the magistrate report.

It contended the sessions court had failed to consider the fact that the HC was seized of the matter related to the alleged encounter of the accused.

The government's decision comes after it received a rap on the knuckles last week from the HC over the order passed by the Thane sessions court in February.

The magistrate, in its probe, had raised suspicion on the claims made by the five cops that they had to shoot at the accused in self-defence after he allegedly snatched a gun from them while being escorted in a police van from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to Kalyan in Thane district.

The magistrate noted the policemen, including two inspector-level officers, were in a position to control the situation and the use of force by them was not justified.

The indicted policemen later filed an application before the sessions court in Thane against the magistrate's inquiry report.

The sessions court, in an interim order, kept in abeyance the findings of the report pending final hearing of the application.

The accused was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the washroom of a school in Badlapur town of Thane district. He was an attendant at the school.

On September 23, 2024, he was killed in an alleged police shootout while being taken from the Taloja prison for questioning. The police claimed he snatched the gun of one of the police personnel in the van, opened fire, and was killed in retaliatory firing.

He was shot at by senior inspector Sanjay Shinde. Assistant police inspector Nilesh More, two constables and the police driver were also present in the van at the time of the shootout.

The accused was being taken for questioning in connection with a case lodged against him by his wife. PTI SP SKL NR RSY