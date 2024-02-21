Govt decides to continue women safety scheme till 2025-26

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The government on Wednesday decided to continue the umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The union cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs of continuation of implementation of umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, an official release said.

Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1,179.72 crore, a total of Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by the MHA from its own budget and Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.

Safety of women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims, the release said.

Stringent deterrence in matters related to offences against women was provided through amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

In its efforts towards women safety, the Government of India in collaboration with states and Union Territories has launched several projects.

The objectives of these projects include strengthening mechanisms in states and Union Territories for ensuring timely intervention and investigation in case of crime against women and higher efficiency in investigation and crime prevention in such matters.

The Government of India has proposed to continue the a number of projects under the Umbrella Scheme for "Safety of Women".

These are: Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0; Upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories, including setting up of National Forensic Data Centre; Strengthening of DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs).

The projects include Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children; Capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children; and Women Help Desk & Anti-human Trafficking Units. PTI ACB CK