Govt declares site in TN, believed to be ISRO location, out of bounds for common people

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Centre on Friday declared a site in Tamil Nadu out of bounds for common people.

Advertisment

The site is believed to be a launch site of the India Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) SSLV project.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is satisfied that the information with respect to certain activities carried out in the places specified will be "useful to an enemy".

It said the central government considers it expedient that special precautions be taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clauses (c) and (d) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (19 of 1923), the central government hereby declares that the place specified in the column (1) of said table, a prohibited place for the purposes of the said Act with the locality and boundary of the said places as mentioned in columns (2) and (3) of the said table," the notification said.

The site is located in the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu along the East Coast Road: Thoothukkudi-Tiruchendur-Kanyakumari Road (TTK Road of SH 176) at Padukkapathu and Pallakurichi village of Sathankulam taluk and Madhavankurichi village of Tiruchendur taluk of Thoothukudi district. North: Thandavankadu, Narayanapuram and Madhavankurichi villages. South: Gulf of Mannar. East: Gulf of Mannar and Amarapuram and Manapad villages. West: Padukkapathu and Elluvilai villages. PTI ACB SKL SZM