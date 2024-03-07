Govt declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, the mastermind of several terror attacks, a designated terrorist.

Advertisment

Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly," Shah posted on X.

The Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a designated terrorist.



An operative of the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror… — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) March 7, 2024

Advertisment

Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman with the intention to wage war against the country has been involved in carrying out a wide-range of terrorist activities, including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations for drones for dropping arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and cash, and delivering and managing consignments from across the border, according to an official notification.

He has also been involved in creating new terror modules through recruitment and radicalisation by various means, including social media and other online encrypted communication applications, it said.