Govt denies permission for liquor shop at Navi Mumbai housing society amid protest by women

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have denied permission for a liquor shop in a residential complex in Navi Mumbai amid protests by local residents, including women.

The residents of Enkay Heritage Cooperative Housing Society in Panvel had expressed concerns over the proposed alcohol shop on their premises stressing that some unscrupulous consumers might create troubles for women and girls.

They had made a representation to Collector Kisan N Jawale who called for a site inspection by the excise department. In his order, the collector took women's “severe opposition” into account to deny permission to the shop at the society.

B N Kumar of the Alert Citizens’ Team, which had led a silent protest at the society against the shop in July, said they accessed a copy of the collector’s order through RTI. Kumar said he had also written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde opposing the shop next to the society’s main entrance. PTI COR NR