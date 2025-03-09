Govt determined to remove every barrier in progress of youths: CM Yogi

Meerut (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the government is determined to remove every barrier in the progress of youths.

Participating in a loan-distribution programme organised at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, where Rs 48 crore was distributed among 1,070 youths from Meerut and Saharanpur divisions, Adityanath said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the youths about the 'CM Yuva Udyami Scheme' launched on January 24. He stressed this scheme is an important step towards making youths self-reliant and realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Startup India, Standup India'.

According to a government statement, more than 2.67 lakh youths applied against the target of 1 lakh applications under the scheme. Out of these, more than 1 lakh applications were sent to the banks after screening, and 25,000 of those have been approved and loan distribution started.

"For youths, a challenge is not a challenge if the government stands by them, they can prevail any challenge. The youths of Uttar Pradedh have worked to take themselves forward," he said, adding a new Uttar Pradesh is becoming the base of a New India.

He said the young population's youthful energy will provide strength to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy. This will also pave the way for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, he said.

Adityanath said that in the first phase of the scheme, interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided, the interest for which will be borne by the government. Special provisions have been made in the scheme for Scheduled Castes, Tribal people and women.

He said Western Uttar Pradesh will not be allowed to lag behind in the state's journey to development, and assured the youths that the government will remove every barrier that impedes their progress.

Referring to the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the chief minister said 66.30 crore devotees experienced the festival with safety and devotion.

Talking about the plan to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar, he said that it will connect the two Kumbh cities.

Travel has become easier with the launch of the country's first rapid rail between Delhi and Meerut, he said, and claimed that now there is no law and order problem in the state and every daughter, businessman and youth are safe.

The chief minister also listed the achievements of the "double engine" government in its eight-year-tenure.

He said that by reviving the MSME sector, Uttar Pradesh has become the number one state in the country with 96 lakh units. Products worth Rs 2.25 lakh crores are being exported. As a result, unemployment rate has come down and 6 crore people have come out of the poverty line, according to the statement.

Before the programme, the chief minister visited an exhibition by the youths who have started their businesses under the scheme.

Youths from Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saharanpur and Shamli participated in the exhibition.

State ministers Rakesh Sachan, Somendra Tomar, Dinesh Khatik, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai, Lok Sabha MPs Arun Govil (Meerut) and Rajkumar Sangwan (Baghpat) and others participated in the programme, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected the construction work of Major Dhyanchand Sports University and said it will be dedicated to the nation by October-November. PTI NAV TIR TIR