Govt determined to stamp out terrorism in J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed the government's commitment to stamp out terrorism and its ecosystem and said efforts are underway for a final assault to eradicate the unholy proxy war sponsored by a neighbouring country in the Union Territory.

Sinha underlined the significance of the successful G20 conclave and said it has given a befitting reply to the enemies of humanity and sponsors of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by showcasing to the world the region's economic strength, business potential, cultural richness and tourism opportunities.

"The efforts are going on for the final assault on terrorism, its ecosystem and unholy proxy war being sponsored by a neighbouring country. We have tried to create a new Jammu and Kashmir which has the power, strength of spirituality, modern and scientific facilities and response," the LG said while addressing the Republic Day function here.

Sinha paid homage to police, army and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives for the security of the nation.

"While remembering their sacrifices, we reiterate our commitment to stamp out terrorism and its ecosystem from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate the police forces who have bagged 113 gallantry medals - highest among other forces. The police's fight against terrorism is exemplary," he said.

Sinha underlined the significance of the successful G20 conclave and said, "It has showcased to the world Jammu and Kashmir's economic strength, business potential, cultural richness and tourism opportunities. On the other side, it has given a befitting reply to enemies of humanity and sponsors of terrorism." The LG pointed out the region's victories over various challenges in the last five years, emphasising the goal of creating a new social setup for the younger generation.

"The major resolution of 2024 is to create a new social setup for the younger generation. The new society will give impetus to India in knowledge, skill and infrastructure to secure its place among the developed nations," he added.

He further said during the last four years, there has been a sea change in all aspects, particularly in social setup and economic empowerment. "It has proved that impossible is possible here", he said.

Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said, has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, registering a remarkable 35 per cent increase in the current year and surpassing the national average.

"Excise and stamp revenues have shown impressive growth rates of 30 and 11 per cent respectively", he said.

Highlighting the financial turnaround, Sinha said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Bank, which was in loss before 2019, has a profit of Rs 1,200 crore today. The NPA has gone down from 11 to 4.8 per cent." He further said 34 lakh individuals have been registered on the portal for employment opportunities.

Regarding the power of grassroots democracy, the LG said, "The true power lies in the panchayat raj systems." He reiterated the government's commitment to holding elections for panchayats and urban local bodies, highlighting the recent constitutional changes to ensure reservation for backward communities.

Providing a glimpse of the economic empowerment initiatives, Sinha said, "As many as 94,680 youths of Jammu and Kashmir have been granted financial support of Rs 1,384 crore for entrepreneurship initiative." He stressed the need for youths to become job providers, contributing to the strengthening of the region's economy.

Sinha shared the government's success in self-employment, offering opportunities to 8 lakh people, and providing government jobs to over 33 thousand youth. The recruitment process to fill over 12 thousand vacancies is currently underway, he added.

He further said efforts are being made to transform Jammu and Kashmir into an industrial and tourism hub. "We are moving forward in Jammu and Kashmir, a power destination in all of its sectors", he added.

The LG highlighted sluggish development of Jammu in the past eras, and said, "Efforts have been made in the past to ensure development of Jammu and Kashmir. But Jammu and Kashmir was left behind. During the past few years, the investment and entrepreneurship revolution have been successful. We are at the forefront of economic growth".

He said after implementation of the new industrial policy, J&K has received Rs 48,000 crore investment proposals. It will touch Rs 60,000 crore soon, the LG asserted. "In February, we will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore," he said.

Hitting out at some sections of people, he said they are being misled on the issue of change of land laws.

"These changes have been made for the benefit of farmers and others. Some people are spreading rumours about demographic changes to incite the others. I want to assure the people that like in hilly states, the safeguards have been put in place for lands," he added. PTI AB KSS CK