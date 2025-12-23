Govt did not give answers to burning issues raised by Cong in Haryana Assembly, says Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the government did not give answers to burning issues raised by the Congress during the Winter session of the state assembly.

Hooda alleged that the BJP government avoided discussion and questions throughout the session of the state assembly, which concluded here on Monday.

"I have seen for the first time that not a single adjournment motion, calling attention motion or short-duration discussion motion moved by the Congress was accepted," the Leader of Opposition, flanked by several party MLAs including Aftab Ahmed and Geeta Bhukkal, told reporters here.

Reminded that the ruling BJP said the Congress walked out from the Assembly on Monday when the House took up a motion to discuss the "situation" arising out of the 'ongoing electoral reforms relating to the preparation of electoral rolls', Hooda said, "We said this was not the domain of the House to discuss the issue which pertains to the Election Commission." However, defending the motion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Monday said in the Assembly that the Congress has been levelling allegations of "vote chori" and has been creating "a state of confusion" even though his government has been elected with a big mandate.

It had to be debated in the assembly so that "people knew the truth", Saini had asserted. "The motion moved by them was not brought on the vote theft issue. They gave us the two-line resolution, but it did not mention any vote theft issue. When they insisted on a discussion on the motion, we said they should change its contents if they want to discuss the vote theft issue, but that was not done," he said.

He said the Congress wanted a short-duration discussion on the Aravallis issue to know what was Haryana government's stand on the key issue, but that was also rejected.

Hooda claimed that "the new rules regarding the Aravalli range will have maximum impact on Haryana as the Aravallis are the lungs of the state".

The Centre on Sunday rejected claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range will allow large-scale mining and cited a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases in the region.

The Congress had submitted motions to raise all important issues related to "farmers, unemployed youth, recruitment scams, minimum support price (MSP), paddy scam, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), corruption, drugs, education, health, deaths of two sportspersons on basketball court, Sutlej Yamuna Link canal (SYL) and the Chandigarh issue, but all were rejected, Hooda claimed.

"Repeated attempts were made to mislead the House and silence the opposition, which is why the Congress had to walk out several times. This government wants even the opposition to be a mute spectator, but we cannot sit silently; we have to raise the issues of the people," he said.

Asked why the Congress on Friday brought the no-confidence motion against the Saini government knowing fully well that it enjoys a full majority, Hooda replied, "It is our right and responsibility. Because people have lost trust in this government and to raise their sentiment is our responsibility.

"Even during the discussion on the no-confidence motion, the government remained completely silent on the issues raised by the Congress. The Haryana government could not even clarify the status of Chandigarh," the former chief minister claimed.

On the SYL issue, Hooda said the Supreme Court's final decision had already come in favour of Haryana but the government had not yet secured the state's rightful share of water. He alleged that the Saini government has failed to protect the interests of Haryana people.

Hooda said that Haryana ranks 14th in NITI Aayog's fiscal health index. "Haryana stands at 15th position in the state wise debt index," he claimed.

He expressed concern over the state's fiscal health and claimed the overall debt was mounting. PTI SUN KSS KSS