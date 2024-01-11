Govt. directs officials to take stringent measures against unscientific silt removal in lakes

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Thursday raised concerns over “unscientific removal” of silt in lakes under the jurisdiction of the state's minor irrigation department and directed officials to immediately take stringent action to put an end to it.

The Minister for Minor Irrigation, and Science and Technology said this “indiscriminate” silt-lifting is contributing to lake suffocation, water scarcity, and financial losses to the government.

Highlighting the detrimental effects of “unscientific” silt removal, he said: “The improper extraction of silt, exceeding specified limits in some cases, not only results in financial losses to the government but also contributes to water depletion in lakes, leading to severe water shortages,” .

Boseraju also emphasised its adverse impact on groundwater levels.

The Minister instructed the Secretary of the department to issue strict directives to Superintending Engineers of all Circles and Executive Engineers of all Divisions.

“These directives aim to prompt strict legal action against any activities involving the unscientific lifting of silt, with the goal of safeguarding the state's water resources and preventing further environmental damage,” he added. PTI AMP RS RS