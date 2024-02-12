Govt diverting Koregaon Bhima inquiry, so have quit cross examination of probe panel: Ambedkar

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday said he quit the cross examination of Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission alleging an attempt was being made to divert the inquiry.

The inquiry commission is probing the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 during the bi-centenary celebrations of the battle of Koregaon Bhima after an Elgar Parishad event in Pune a day earlier.

Justice ( retired ) J N Patel is chairing the commission.

"The state government is responsible for the riots that took place at Bhima Koregaon as it was orchestrated by police. Now an attempt is being made by the lawyers from the government to divert the inquiry," Ambedkar said.

"There was an attempt to make me say certain things. That is why I told the commission that whatever information I wanted to give, I have given to the commission. I have quit," he said.

Ambedkar said he had decided not to depose but did so as a law abiding citizen after receiving summons from the commission.

"Unfortunately, the commission has no powers. Now, there was an attempt through the lawyer from the government side to divert the inquiry. That is why I quit," he claimed. PTI SPK BNM