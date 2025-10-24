Govt doctor ends life in Satara district, suicide note on palm claims cop raped her

Satara, Oct 24 (PTI) A woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district has committed suicide, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment besides naming a techie, police said on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi and ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector named in the suicide note.

The 28-year-old doctor, who hailed from Beed district and worked at the hospital in Phaltan tehsil, was found hanging in a hotel room at Phaltan late on Thursday night, an official said.

In the suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged she had been raped and mentally harassed by the police sub-inspector and another person over the last five months.

She wrote that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, while another man Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been booked under charges of rape and abetment of suicide, police said.

The note read, "Badne raped me four times. He subjected me to rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months." Talking to reporters, SP Doshi said a case of rape and abetment of suicide has been lodged against two people, including a sub-inspector, at the Phaltan city police station, and two teams have been formed to trace and nab the duo.

The doctor had submitted a complaint to the SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) of Phaltan against some police officers. Police had separately filed a complaint against her with the hospital administration, he said without providing further details.

"The deceased booked a room in a hotel in Phaltan. However, she didn't respond when hotel staff knocked on the room's door and rang the bell. The staff grew suspicious and opened the door with an alternative key and found her hanging. We have formed two teams to trace the accused," the SP said.

The doctor’s body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's palm, Doshi stated.

Sunil Phulari, Inspector-General of Police (Kolhapur division), said, "We are investigating the matter on the basis of evidence gathered so far. A case has been lodged in Satara district. The police officer involved in the case has been suspended." A relative of the doctor claimed she was under pressure to change a post-mortem report and also to modify medical test reports of arrested accused, who were brought to the hospital where she worked, in some cases.

The woman doctor had called one of the accused, Bankar -- who works in Pune -- before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged text messages, police said.

She lived as a tenant in a flat owned by Bankar's father, a senior police official told PTI.

While the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government over the doctor's suicide, state ministers said police will carry out an impartial and detailed investigation.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the doctor’s suicide was a matter of concern.

“This is a serious issue. I have written to CM Fadnavis, seeking stringent action against those involved,” Gorhe said.

“Environment Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who hails from Satara district, has assured that there will be an impartial probe into the case,” Gorhe stated.

Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar said she spoke to the Satara civil surgeon and was informed that the doctor had never complained about facing any sort of harassment.

Describing the physician's suicide as a grave incident, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it highlights the breakdown of law and order situation in the state.

“The Fadnavis-led government has failed to protect women,” Sawant alleged.

State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said, "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused.” Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, who hails from Beed district, said there should be no “media trial” in the incident.

“I am confident that CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, will ensure a thorough probe, including a detailed forensic investigation, in the case,” Munde said.

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)'s spokesperson Sushma Andhare demanded setting up of an independent SIT to probe the case.

“She was bright and ambitious. We raised her since childhood and supported her education. She was under pressure at work and that is why she took this extreme step. The culprits must be punished,” said an aunt of the victim.

Another relative added, "Just two days ago, she mentioned about being harassed by seniors at work."