Govt doctor found dead in Odisha's Gajapati

Berhampur, Sept 4 (PTI) A 51-year-old government doctor was found dead in Odisha's Gajapati district on Monday, police said.

The doctor, identified as Surendra Nath Rath, was working at the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi, they said.

He was found dead at his in-laws' house in Shakti Nagar in Goshaninuagaon police station area of Berhampur, they said.

His family alleged that he hung himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house. The boy was sent for post-mortem examination to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, police said.

He went to his in-laws' house on Friday where his wife and two sons lived, they said.

Rath went to sleep on Sunday night with his elder son. When the son woke up, he could not find his father and started searching for him. The family found another room was locked from inside, and after breaking in, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death case and began an investigation. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report," said Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M.

Additional District Medical Officer Pramod Kumar Panda said Rath was sincere in his work and never shared anything about stress with anyone. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM SOM