Govt doctor injured in attack in Tripura’s premier hospital

Agartala, Aug 3 (PTI) A doctor of the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital, a premier healthcare facility in Tripura, was injured when two relatives of a patient attacked doctors there on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day.

The injured doctor, identified as Dr Litan Das, was admitted to the same hospital after he suffered multiple injuries. He is, however, out of danger, the official said.

A complaint has been lodged with the police. The accused persons fled the hospital, leaving their father there, after the incident. They were yet to be arrested till the last reports came in.

"On Sunday, around 3.45 am, Bimal Sarkar, who had consumed alcohol with poison, was taken to the emergency department of the GBP hospital by his two sons, Tapan Sarkar and Bapan Sarkar. They attacked Dr Litan Das and Abhiek Deb when they were treating the patient," head of the emergency department Dr Shishendu Dhar, told reporters.

They verbally abused the two attending doctors. At one point in time, both youths thrashed the doctors, pushed and knocked them down on the floor. Hearing hue and cry, private security rushed in, but they did not take any action against the violent persons, he said.

"It is very disturbing that two of our doctors have been assaulted by the patient's family despite giving the best possible treatment to the patient. We are feeling insecure at the hospital," he said.

Expressing concern over the attack on doctors, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kanak Chowdhury, told PTI that a specific complaint has been lodged against two attackers with the police for taking necessary steps.

"Police have already visited the place and carried out raids to arrest the culprits, but no arrests have been made so far. A formal FIR will be registered by the hospital’s Medical Superintendent on Monday" he said. PTI PS SBN SBN