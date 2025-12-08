Govt doctors in Haryana go on two-day strike

Ambala, Dec 8 (PTI) Government doctors in Haryana went on a two-day strike on Monday in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

The strike was initiated following a call from the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, which represents government doctors in the state. As a result, healthcare services at many hospitals were affected.

However, state health authorities deployed doctors from the National Health Mission and medical colleges to ensure that healthcare services continued without disruption.

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, said that the doctors felt compelled to strike because their demands had not been met. "We are protesting to support two main demands: halting the direct recruitment of senior medical officers and implementing the modified assured career progression scheme," he said.

Khyalia noted that these demands are not new; there had been a consensus reached with the state government on these issues last year, with assurances given by the chief minister. "Despite a year passing and our demands remaining unaddressed, we were forced to take this step," he added.

The association had met with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar. Although a consensus was reached regarding the cessation of direct recruitment for senior medical officers, the other demand was still unresolved, he said.

Khyalia warned that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would resort to an indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, the strike had no impact on operations at the Ambala Civil Hospital, where the outpatient department (OPD) and other services continued as usual, according to officials.

Most doctors at the district hospital, as well as those at Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment civil hospitals, were present and working. The eye, dental, heart, gynaecology, children's, and general OPDs were all operational.

Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Rakesh Sehal, assured that there was no impact from the strike in the district's government hospitals and that operations across hospitals, primary health centres, and community health centres were running smoothly.