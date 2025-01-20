Govt doctors in Punjab withdraw agitation call

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 20 (PTI) A body representing government doctors in Punjab on Monday announced the withdrawal of its agitation call after the health department issued a notification reinstating the assured career progression scheme.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) said the scheme's reinstatement was a significant step towards retaining doctors in the department and strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin thanked Health Minister Balbir Singh and Kumar Rahul, principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, for their efforts in resolving their issues.

The association also acknowledged the health department's initiatives to recruit 304 medical officers and rationalise the postgraduate policy to attract young doctors to the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) cadre.

These measures were among the PCMSA's key demands.

However, the PCMSA also emphasised the urgency of releasing a draft security framework to address safety concerns in public healthcare facilities.

The association urged the government to expedite the process, Sarin said.

The PCMSA had on Sunday announced to defer till Thursday its programme of suspension of services following assurances by the health department in resolving their issues.

Around 2,500 doctors of the PCMSA had announced the resumption of their agitation from Monday to press the state government to accept their demands.

The association had demanded that the state government promptly issue notifications addressing the reinstatement of dynamic assured career progression and improving security measures for doctors. PTI COR CHS CHS SZM SZM