Govt doctors of Punjab to resume suspension of services from Jan 20 over 'unmet' demands

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government.

The PCMSA represents the government doctors in the state.

This decision was arrived at during the general body meeting held on January 1, where members expressed disappointment over the alleged delay in fulfilling critical commitments related to career progression and workplace safety.

In a statement issued on Friday, PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said the association highlighted its sustained efforts to engage with the government over core issues affecting public healthcare, including Dynamic Assured Career Progressions (DACPs) which is stalled since July 1, 2021, resulting in "low morale and high attrition among medical officers".

"Besides, recruitment gaps and acute shortages of both specialists and MBBS medical officers are exacerbating the strain on public health services. Another point relates to workplace safety. There is absence of adequate security arrangements 24x7 at healthcare centres, contrary to Supreme Court guidelines," he claimed.

He said despite multiple assurances from senior ministers and health officials of Punjab during meetings in September 2024, no tangible progress has been made.

"Written commitments, including the rollout of a security framework within a week and reinstatement of DACPs within 12 weeks, remain unfulfilled even after 16 weeks," he claimed.

In September, the government doctors had called off their protest of suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services, with the body then saying that the state government had agreed to their various demands including restoration of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme.

Meanwhile, in the Friday's statement, PCMSA also flagged alarming trends in recruitment and retention.

"In the latest round of medical officer recruitments, 30 per cent of selected candidates declined to join, while prior specialist recruitment drives filled only a fraction of advertised posts," it said.

With the senior-most specialists set to complete their bond periods this year, the Association warned of a "potential mass exodus, further deepening the healthcare crisis".

"It is unfortunate that the only cadre of Class-1 officers engaged in 24x7 on-ground high risk duties, even in the remotest areas, has to repeatedly push the government to address these issues," Sarin stated.

A general body meeting scheduled for January 12 in Moga will finalise the roadmap for the agitation, he said.

Sarin urged the government to take immediate action to fulfil its commitments and avoid the disruption of healthcare services across the state. PTI COR SUN KSS KSS