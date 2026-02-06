Govt doesn't need lessons on national security from Rahul Gandhi, says BJP leader Thakur

Vadodara, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the Congress of giving away Indian territory to China during its rule, and hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he does not need to give lessons to the Modi government on the issue of national security.

The former Union minister also sought details of the funding the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation allegedly received from China.

Thakur was addressing a press conference in Vadodara city of Gujarat on the Union Budget 2026-27.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in the Lok Sabha on the Doklam standoff and India's China policy, Thakur said, "These are the same people whose governments gave away land to China and, in return, received money for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Now these people are questioning us?" It was unfortunate that the party which ruled the country for six decades was now trying to mislead the people, he said.

"What could be a greater misfortune in Indian politics than this? The party that ruled the country for 60 years, whose party and family both enjoyed the fruits of power, but whose governments lost thousands of kilometres of land to China," the Lok Sabha MP said.

He added that those who failed to protect India's interests in the past were now raising questions.

"Those who couldn't reclaim our rights from Pakistan are now using lies to question the government," he hit out at the Opposition party.

"We don't need lessons on national defence from Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Referring to India-China standoff, the former minister said the Indian Army had firmly responded to the neighbouring country's encroachment attempt.

"It is very clear that when China was attempting to encroach in Doklam, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Since then, China has never dared to look at us again," he said.

Thakur said the country's leadership stood with the armed forces during the crisis.

"At that time, India's Defence Minister went to the border. India's Prime Minister went to the border, boosting the morale of the soldiers," he said, questioning the role of the Congress leadership at that time.

"But where was Rahul Gandhi at that time? Where were the Congress leaders? What strategies were they formulating with Chinese officials behind closed doors?" Thakur asked.

Raising the issue of alleged funding to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, he said the country had not been given the details so far.

"How much money did the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation receive from China and Why? The country has not been given this information to this day," he said.

Thakur accused past Congress governments of ignoring border infrastructure.

"During their time, roads and airfields were not built on the border. There was no vigilance on the border. They were afraid that China might take offence," he said.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Modi government, the BJP leader said major development work had been carried out along the borders, such as construction of roads and airfields.

He said the defence budget had increased to a record level.

"We have set a record for the country's defence budget. Today, the defence budget is more than Rs 7 lakh crore. Defence manufacturing in the country today is at a record high of over Rs 1.20 lakh crore, and we have exported defence equipment worth more than Rs 26,000 crore," he said.

Comparing past and present responses to security threats, he said earlier governments failed to act strongly. "During their time (Congress rule), Pakistani soldiers would behead our soldiers and take their heads back to Pakistan," he said.

"Today, the Indian government has given clear instructions. The soldiers have a free hand. Our army enters Pakistan and conducts airstrikes there. Surgical strikes were carried out, and Operation Sindoor has rendered their airstrips unusable even for bullock carts," Thakur added.

The remarks came amid a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha over India's border situation with China and the government's handling of national security matters.