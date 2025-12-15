Govt doesn't want to run Parliament: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the government of not wanting to run Parliament after members of the BJP disrupted proceedings over the issue of alleged threatening slogans raised at a Congress rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also claimed that the ruling party is rattled by the success of the big rally against alleged vote theft held at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, asserting that it is not the culture of the Congress to abuse political opponents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the government itself was disturbing the session.

She claimed that the parliamentary affairs minister himself disturbed the question hour.

"We were talking amongst ourselves as to who has said such a thing. Nothing like this happened on the stage (during the rally). Then we came to know some worker made such a statement. It was someone from the public or a worker, but it’s unclear who. Why are they (BJP) raising such a thing in Parliament, that too during the question hour.

"I think they do not want to run Parliament. We have sought a debate on pollution, that also they are not allowing. If you don't want to run Parliament, you should shut it. At least, the cars that we drive will not help spread pollution, all that will not be there," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union minister J P Nadda condemned the Congress over alleged slogans raised against Prime Minister Modi at the Congress' rally and demanded an apology from the opposition party's leadership.

He said that the slogan "Modi teri kabr khudegi" reflected the Congress party's thinking and mindset.

Describing the slogans as "condemnable", Nadda said shouting such slogans against the prime minister and wishing his death was unacceptable.

In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged slogans and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the main opposition party.

"We are political opponents, not enemies. Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister at the party rally. This is the most unfortunate incident to happen," Rijiju said as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, triggering protests from the Congress members.

"Congress should now tender an apology for giving threat to the prime minister," Rijiju said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on the “kabr khudegi” remark said, "I haven’t seen the video, but no Congress leader or worker supports this kind of language. Even if PM Modi does not, Congress maintains decency in the language we use." Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "This is totally a baseless drama they (BJP) have created today. It is because of the successful rally. Delhi never saw this kind of enthusiastic participation at a Congress rally. It may have provoked them." He said he asked Union minister Kiren Rijiju whether the Congress people spoke at the rally or it is some people who are participating in it.

"It is not our custom to use unacceptable language against any political leader, even though they may be our political enemies. Our party's policy is not like that. On the other side, we saw what kind of language Amit Shah ji used while speaking in Parliament," Venugopal said.

"We will keep our dignity. I think they want to do 'tamasha' in Parliament," he said.