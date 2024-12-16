Govt done little for welfare of poor, supported industrialists: Lok Sabha MP Raja Ram Singh

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Raja Ram Singh on Monday alleged that the government has done little for the welfare of the poor but has supported the industrialists to grow.

During a discussion on the supplementary demand for grants in Lok Sabha, Singh of the CPI (ML)(L) questioned the government's endorsement of such practices as economic progress.

He said, "If the 'trickle-down' theory worked, why were slums in Ahmedabad hidden behind walls during Donald Trump's visit? Inequality is rising and it is being glorified as growth," he said.

Singh also demanded the government address pressing issues like hunger, education and healthcare instead of focusing solely on corporate success.

He criticised the government for failing to implement the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and called for an urgent action to prevent farmers' suicides and ensure fair compensation to them under the 2013 land acquisition law.

"India cannot progress while farmers and marginalised communities continue to struggle," he added.

N K Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party raised procedural concerns over fund reallocation.

He questioned the Ministry of Renewable Energy's Rs 100 crore allocation, which was recouped from the Contingency Fund of India.

"Has a mandatory statement been laid on the table? If not, the government must clarify," he demanded.

IUML MP M P Abdussamad Samadani warned that India's pluralistic fabric was being eroded.

"The backward sections and minorities are being denied justice. If we want real growth, we must ensure inclusivity," he said.

Samadani also criticised actions undermining places of worship and called attention to the struggles of protesting farmers.

"The heart of India is pluralistic — let us not forget that," he emphasised.

Countering these allegations, BJP MP P P Chaudhary praised the government's economic policies, claiming that India has transformed into a global economic power over the past decade.

"We were among the fragile five economies, now we are the fifth-largest. Corruption during the opposition's rule left the economy wounded," he argued.

Chaudhary highlighted supplementary allocations for infrastructure and agriculture, emphasising the government's focus on rural development. PTI UZM NAB KSS KSS