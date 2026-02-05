Govt duty bound to carve out egalitarian society as preached by Guru Ravidas: Punajb CM

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is duty-bound to carve out an egalitarian society rooted in the timeless teachings of Guru Ravidas.

He said the entire Punjab cabinet would join the congregation on February 6 during the state-level celebrations to mark the 649th 'Parkash Parb' of Guru Ravidas at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur.

Describing the teachings of Guru Ravidas as a lighthouse for humanity and a guiding force to eradicate social evils, Mann said the Guru's vision of a society free from suffering, inequality and discrimination continues to inspire Punjab's collective conscience.

He also highlighted the world-class memorial constructed at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 148 crore, and described it as the state government's humble tribute to Guru Ravidas's enduring legacy of equality, compassion and human dignity.

Detailing the facilities at the memorial, Mann said it is equipped with a modern building with tourist facilities, multi-level parking, 'Minar-e-Begumpura', Sangat Hall, a state-of-the-art auditorium and other amenities.

"The Punjab government is duty-bound to carve out an egalitarian society as preached by Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji," the chief minister said.

Guru Ravidas envisioned an ideal society where no one suffers any kind of discrimination or deprivation, he said, adding that the life, philosophy and teachings of the great guru continue to guide humanity.