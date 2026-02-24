Govt employee assaulted, robbed of gold chain in Delhi; three held

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old government employee was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his gold chain by three men in southwest Delhi, a police official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohar Singh (28), Gorav (22) and Karan (19), and recovered the 11-gram chain from their possession.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 21 when the victim, Abhishek Hooda, was returning home in his car. When he reached near Dwarka Mor, three people intercepted him, assaulted him and snatched his gold chain before fleeing the spot.

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received, and a case was registered. A team took up the investigation. The team scanned more than 50 CCTV cameras installed in the areas of Mohan Garden, Bindapur and Ranhola. The accused were traced and apprehended from different locations," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and disclosed that they had targeted the victim while he was driving alone at night.

Police said Mohar Singh is involved in 14 previous criminal cases, while Gorav has two prior involvements. Further investigation is underway.