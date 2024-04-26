Govt employee brought to tehsildar's office by cops for refusing to join poll duty

Latur, Apr 26 (PTI) A government employee who refused to join poll duty in Latur despite repeated reminders was brought to the tehsildar's office by police, an official said on Friday.

He was brought on Thursday following a directive to the police by the tehsildar under relevant poll rules, the official added.

"He apologised to the authorities and began his poll work on Thursday. One can remain absent if the reason is valid, but this person's excuse was not," the official said. PTI COR BNM