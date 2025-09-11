Govt employee commits suicide in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old district social welfare officer committed suicide by hanging at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pure Keshavrai village. Ashish Kumar, who is posted in Azamgarh, was on leave to visit his native village here, Kotwali Nagar SHO Neeraj Kumar Yadav said.

This morning, Kumar was getting ready to leave for Azamgarh when he received a phone call from his wife, who was staying at her maternal home in Sultanpur. After the conversation, the man went into his room and hanged himself, Yadav added.

Kumar's family discovered his body some time later.

The police said the suicide appears to be the result of a dispute with his wife, who had been living with their son at her maternal home for the past three months.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.