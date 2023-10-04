Govt employee found hanging at Haridwar collectorate, kin suspect murder

Haridwar, Oct 4 (PTI) A young government employee died under mysterious circumstances at the collectorate here with his family alleging that he was murdered, police said on Wednesday.

Kamal Kumar (22), who worked as a junior assistant clerk at the collectorate, was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room at the collectorate on Tuesday, SIDCUL police station incharge Naresh Rathore said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which Kumar had said he alone was to be blamed for the extreme step he was taking.

However, his mother lodged a complaint at the SIDCUL police station saying she had suspicion that her son was first murdered and then hanged from a ceiling fan to make it appear like a suicide, he said.

On the basis of her complaint a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified persons, Rathore said.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, he said.