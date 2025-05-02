Govt employee held for molesting girl in Nagaland

Kohima, May 2 (PTI) A Nagaland government employee has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in the state's capital, Kohima, police said Friday.

The incident occurred in the second week of April 2025 at Lower Forest Colony, Kohima, and the accused is a driver employed in the Forest Department, a senior officer said.

According to the additional superintendent of police, Kohima, the accused allegedly molested the girl when she was working in a garden.

The Kohima Women's Police Station initiated a preliminary investigation and arrested the accused at his residence.

He was taken into custody, and his statement was recorded, police said.

A case was registered against the accused at Kohima Women Police Station, and he was subsequently arrested and forwarded to judicial custody, the officer said, adding that the investigation is underway. PTI NBS BDC