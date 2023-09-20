Govt employee killed by colleague over money, buried near house in Delhi's RK Puram

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old government employee was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, wrapping his body in polythene and burying it in a vacant house in his neighbourhood in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused has been identified as Anish, who works at Survey of India and a resident of RK Puram Sector-2, they said.

According to police, victim Mahesh had loaned Anish Rs 9 lakh and was killed when he demanded his money back and berated Anish for splurging money on his girlfriend.

On August 29, RK Puram Police Station received a call from Mahesh's brother Anesh, who said his brother was missing, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

He said his brother had left his house on August 28 around 12.30 pm and told his wife before leaving that he was going to meet his colleague Anish at RK Puram Sector 2, but never came back, the officer said.

Manesh said when he and his sister-in-law spoke to Anish about Mahesh, he said that did meet Mahesh at his house, but he had left for his house after some time, police said. Anish even promised to help the family in their search for Mahesh.

Police said during their investigation Mahesh's last location was Faridabad in Haryana. When they went there, they found no evidence of his being there.

Advertisment

Anish became a suspect as he did not inform the police that the victim came to meet him on the day of the incident as he told Mahesh's family, they said.

They began questioning several suspects, including Anish, who later confessed to killing Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

According to the officer, the accused said that Mahesh was harassing him for his money and even insulted him, so he decided to kill him.

Advertisment

He said when Mahesh's wife called him to ask for his whereabouts, he told her Mahesh had come and left leaving his car behind with him, the DCP said.

On the day he went missing, Mahesh received a call from Anish, who invited him to his house in RK Puram. When he came, Anish killed him, and buried his body near his house where sewer work was taking place.

According to the police, the accused recently bought new furniture and spent around three to four lakh in it. He hit the victim around two to three times.

The investigators further stated that it was alleged that the accused had put a status on WhatsApp regarding a debt of around Rs 65 lakh. They are checking all the facts in the case and also investigating whether the case is linked to a job scam, for which they do not have any evidence so far.

"We are also checking and corroborating the claims of the accused that whether he first went to the Fraidabad and later to his hometown in Sonipat, Haryana. Anish claimed that he dumped the body in the pit and covered it. However, the probe is underway to check who covered the pit with cement," another official said.

At his instance, police recovered Mahesh's body from near his house. They also seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, two vehicles used in the crime, and the weapon of offence from his possession. PTI NIT NIT NB NB