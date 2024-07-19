Govt employee stabbed to death by colleague in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old electricity department employee was stabbed to death by her colleague here, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ankur, has been arrested and a knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered from him, Circle Officer Baraut Saviratna Gautam said.

On Thursday evening, Ankur went to drop his colleague Shobha to her home in Tilwara. On the way, he stopped the car and stabbed her to death, the victim’s husband Kuldeep alleged in his complaint.

Shobha worked as a contractual employee in the electricity department in Bhagpat, the police said.

A case has been registered against Ankur and two unknown people, they said.