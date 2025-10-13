Govt employees' delegation visits police chief over assault on Kullu tehsildar; action sought

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Members of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association (HPROA) on Monday met Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari to express serious concern on the alleged assault on a Kullu tehsildar and demanded action against the assaulters.

Hari Singh Yadav was allegedly attacked on October 2 at the International Kullu Dussehra fair.

Yadav, who was overseeing the arrangements for visitors, was beaten by some locals for walking close to the chariot of a local deity with his shoes on.

Tewari assured the delegation members of a swift, fair, and impartial investigation into the matter. He said seven people have already been arrested in connection with the assault, and efforts were on to identify more.

"In view of the serious and sensitive nature of the case, the investigation has been assigned to an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to ensure a professional and thorough probe," the DGP stated.