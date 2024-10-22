Govt enforces new amendments to Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) rules

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The government has enforced new amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) rules, which aims to streamline the application process for disability certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Cards to improve accessibility and provide more efficient services for persons with disabilities.

Under the new rules, individuals with specified disabilities can apply for disability certificates and UDID cards through the UDID Portal, submitting applications to their district medical authorities or medical facilities where they are undergoing treatment.

The amendments also introduce color-coded UDID cards, signifying different levels of disability: White for disabilities below 40 per cent, Yellow for 40-79 per cent and Blue for those with 80 per cent or higher disability.

Additionally, the new rules ensure that medical authorities must issue disability certificates and UDID cards within three months of a diagnosis.

If an application remains unresolved for over two years, it will be deemed inactive and the applicants will need to reapply. Permanent certificates will be issued for those with irreversible disabilities, while time-limited certificates will be granted to individuals whose conditions may improve.

The Central government introduced these amendments after reviewing public feedback, with the aim of simplifying the process for obtaining official disability documentation.

Earlier in July, the government had sought suggestions from stakeholders on the matter.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 100 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (49 of 2016), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, namely -- These rules may be called the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024, they shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," the notification said. PTI UZM AS AS