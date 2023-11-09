Govt engineer arrested for corruption in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) A government engineer was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for allegedly being involved in corruption after huge amount of assets were found in his possession, officials said.

The accused is a superintending engineer working in the public health division, they said.

During searches at his properties, the Vigilance Department found deposits of about Rs 4.02 crore, a double-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, a single-storeyed building in Bhadrak, six plots in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak, Rs 3.18 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, among others, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM