Govt engineer arrested in corruption case

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) An assistant engineer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation was arrested on Friday in a corruption case, police said.

Partha Chongdar, 35, was under scanner for months after several complaints of graft were registered against him, they said.

He was arrested from his residence after a marathon interrogation, they added.

His properties were sealed and his bank accounts were being examined, police said.

Chongdar claimed he was framed by a section within the civic body. PTI SUS SOM