Govt ensuring all possible help in rain-hit areas: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state government is ensuring all possible help in rain-hit areas through extensive relief and rescue operations.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with district in-charge ministers and secretaries of various departments, he said that public safety and restoration of basic services are the top priority of the state government.

During the meeting, Sharma instructed officials to approve proposals for repairing roads, canals, anicuts and buildings within three days and begin work by September 23.

He also asked for reports on damaged houses to be submitted within two days so that approvals could be issued without delay, an official statement said.

The chief minister directed that gram panchayats send proposals for damaged infrastructure at the earliest and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted medical services, food supply and rehabilitation measures in affected regions.

He asked ministers and secretaries to remain in touch with district collectors for regular monitoring of dams and to ensure timely release of water from reservoirs.

Sharma said the government stands firmly with farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains.

He also ordered the formation of a six-member committee comprising ministers and secretaries of agriculture, revenue and cooperation departments to ensure timely compensation. The panel will also coordinate between insurance companies and farmers.

Additional Chief Secretary Bhaskar A Sawant informed the meeting that more than 10,000 restoration works worth Rs 211 crore have been approved so far and 1,159 people have been rescued safely.

He said 23 districts have received 'excess' rainfall this monsoon, while 17 have recorded 'above-normal' rains. PTI SDA KVK KVK